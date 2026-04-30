Muscat – In coordination with the Tax Authority, Oman’s Ministry of Finance on Wednesday launched the Tax Grievance System aimed at facilitating the submission of tax grievance claims and enabling users to track their progress until a final decision is issued in each case.

The new system forms part of the Ministry of Finance’s ongoing efforts to enhance government services under its remit, according to a report by the Oman News Agency.

The system is designed to streamline procedures in line with the sultanate’s digital transformation drive, while strengthening oversight, improving reporting and supporting more accurate, data-driven decision-making.

The Tax Grievance System provides a range of electronic services, including the digital filing of complaints, submission of supporting documents, tracking of claims, and receipt of decisions issued by the Tax Grievance Committee. It also enables the secure archiving of applicants’ data and documents.

The launch marks a further step in the Ministry of Finance’s efforts to modernise and automate procedures, with the aim of enhancing transparency and improving the efficiency of integrated electronic systems.