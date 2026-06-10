National Industries Park (NIP) has signed an agreement with Al Bayader International to develop a AED 180 million (USD 50 million) integrated manufacturing and logistics hub in Dubai, expanding regional food packaging production capacity by up to 30,000 tonnes annually and strengthening supply chains serving the hospitality, tourism and food service sectors.

The investment strengthens the UAE’s local manufacturing ecosystem by increasing regional production of sustainable packaging materials and supporting faster fulfilment for customers across the GCC. By integrating manufacturing, warehousing and distribution within a single industrial hub, the project will reduce lead times, improve availability of packaging for food businesses and boost exports to regional and global markets.

Spanning over 678,000 sq ft, the development will include manufacturing and logistics space, a robotics-enabled fulfilment centre, Al Bayader’s headquarters and employee accommodation. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with full operations targeted for early 2028.

Once operational, the facility will produce up to 10,000 tonnes of paper-based food packaging and 20,000 tonnes of circular plastics, including recycled plastic (rPET), each year. Additional lines for aluminium-based and bio-based packaging materials will be introduced over time to serve local, regional and international markets.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Global COO, Parks and Economic Zones, DP World, said: “Packaging plays a critical role across the food, hospitality and retail value chain, influencing product quality, sustainability and supply chain resilience. Expanding regional manufacturing capacity in this sector enhances reliability, shortens supply cycles and strengthens the broader trade ecosystem across the GCC.

Al Bayader International’s new facility at NIP reinforces Dubai’s position as a hub for advanced manufacturing and value-added logistics. At NIP, we focus on creating an integrated industrial environment where manufacturers, traders and logistics partners can scale efficiently, adopt advanced technologies and access global markets through seamless connectivity. Investments like this strengthen the ecosystem that businesses across our parks and trade corridors depend on every day.”

Nidal Haddad, Founder and CEO of Al Bayader International, said: “Establishing our integrated manufacturing and logistics hub at National Industries Park represents a major milestone in our long-term growth strategy. By consolidating advanced production, smart logistics and corporate functions into one platform, we are building a scalable and future-ready ecosystem designed for efficiency, sustainability and regional export growth. This investment reinforces our commitment to the UAE’s industrial vision and to delivering faster, more resilient supply chain solutions to our customers across the GCC and beyond.”

The facility will incorporate low-emission production lines, solar energy, advanced water and waste management systems and an on-site water treatment plant, with landscaped green areas and a botanical garden, irrigated using recycled water.

The development supports UAE’s Operation 300 bn strategy by expanding advanced manufacturing capacity, strengthening local production and boosting exports.