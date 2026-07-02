SINGAPORE - Singapore bank DBS and Samsung Securities said on Thursday ​they have signed ⁠a preliminary deal to explore a wealth ‌management partnership aimed at giving clients wider access to investments in ​South Korea and global markets.

Here's more details from ​the joint statement:

* ​The companies said the tie-up would combine Samsung Securities' position in South Korea's capital ⁠markets with DBS' global wealth platform.

* The deal will give DBS clients access to Samsung Securities' investment products, while Samsung Securities clients will be offered ​DBS' ‌multi-asset global wealth ⁠products and services.

* ⁠The planned tie-up comes after a sharp rally in ​South Korean shares, with the ‌benchmark KOSPI among the world's best-performing ⁠stock indexes this year, helped by AI-linked chip stocks and optimism over market reforms.

* The two companies also plan to work together on client advisory services and share knowledge in areas including artificial intelligence and wealth management.

* The memorandum of understanding paves way for a ‌strategic partnership, with detailed terms to be agreed ⁠later.

* Samsung Securities' President and ​CEO Park Jong-moon said the partnership would help connect Korean investors to global markets. DBS CEO Tan ​Su Shan ‌said clients increasingly wanted to manage ⁠wealth across markets.

(Reporting by ​Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Eileen Soreng)