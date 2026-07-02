The Ministry of Energy and Minerals has launched a new digital initiative to transform supply chain management across the energy sector, reinforcing efforts to enhance procurement efficiency, optimize contract management, and strengthen operational performance in one of the Sultanate of Oman’s largest economic sectors, where annual spending on supply contracts exceeds RO 4 billion.

The initiative was unveiled during the inaugural project meeting chaired by Eng Mohsin bin Hamad Al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, and attended by Dr Aflah Said Al Hadhrami, Managing Director of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO; and Eng Musa Badr Al Sharyani, Director of Integrated Supply Chain at Petroleum Development Oman.

As part of the initiative, PDO has been entrusted with leading the project, which is expected to expand in future phases to encompass energy companies across the sector and integrate with relevant government platforms.

The initiative comes as the sector’s supply chain supports a network of more than 6,000 suppliers and contractors and oversees the issuance of over 600 tenders annually across a wide range of disciplines. This makes digital transformation a key enabler for improving operational efficiency while strengthening transparency and governance throughout the procurement lifecycle.

The new digital platform will provide a unified view of supply chain activities across the sector, enhancing data analytics, risk management, and decision-making capabilities. It will also include artificial intelligence to convert operational data into actionable insights and performance indicators that support continuous improvement and more efficient processes.

In addition, the initiative will introduce digital tools to measure and monitor local content across projects and contracts, enabling more accurate assessment of Omani companies’ participation in the sector and creating greater opportunities for local suppliers and contractors.

The Ministry also envisions the development of a dedicated digital marketplace for energy-related products and services, allowing suppliers to showcase their capabilities in a more transparent and competitive environment. The platform is expected to stimulate business growth while increasing the participation of national enterprises in investment and procurement opportunities.

Beyond its operational impact, the project will contribute to building national capabilities in digital supply chain technologies by engaging Omani companies in developing technical solutions and digital applications, while localizing expertise in data analytics, change management, training, and operational support.

The initiative aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 by enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy, improving the business environment, strengthening local content, and accelerating the adoption of digital technologies across strategic economic sectors.

Participants affirmed that the project will be implemented through carefully planned phases designed to deliver sustainable value to the energy and minerals sector and the national economy, with further updates to be announced as implementation progresses.

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The energy sector’s supply chain supports a network of more than 6,000 suppliers and contractors and oversees the issuance of over 600 tenders annually

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