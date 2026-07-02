Eni and Mercuria have signed an agreement to establish a 50-50 joint venture to manage global energy commodities trading across international markets.

The venture will operate independently through a holding structure with global trading hubs, covering commodities including oil, gas, LNG, biofuels and related logistics and infrastructure rights.

Both companies said the partnership is designed to unlock synergies, combine trading expertise and asset portfolios, and create a leading global trading platform with a wider international footprint.

The move forms part of Eni’s strategy to evolve its trading model, enhance asset management, improve cash flow generation and increase value across the energy value chain, while strengthening capabilities through collaboration with Mercuria.

The companies added that the initiative aims to build a more flexible and responsive trading structure with a global outlook, integrating physical asset optimisation with advanced trading capabilities.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Stefano Pujatti, Director, Global Trading, Eni, stated: “The strategic rationale of this joint venture is to expand our trading footprint, enhance profitability for both partners, and generate long-term value through operational efficiency and robust risk management.”

Marco Dunand, Chief Executive Officer of Mercuria, said: "This partnership brings together two highly complementary organizations with a shared long-term vision for energy markets. By integrating physical energy flows with world-class trading, logistics and risk management capabilities, we will create a more agile and efficient platform that maximizes value across the supply chain. Together, we will be better positioned to serve customers, optimize assets and navigate increasingly dynamic global energy markets."

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