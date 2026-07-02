Muscat – The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), in cooperation with other government entities, has invited commercial establishments across the sultanate to participate in a national campaign called ‘Live the Vibe’ by offering promotional deals and discounts to consumers from July 1 to August 31, 2026.

The initiative aims to stimulate commercial activity during the summer season by creating an attractive shopping environment and encouraging greater consumer spending across the country. Businesses from various sectors, including retail, hospitality, restaurants and services, are encouraged to join the campaign and introduce special offers that enhance customer experiences, MoCIIP stated.

The campaign is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Ministry of Interior, Consumer Protection Authority and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reflecting a coordinated effort to strengthen domestic tourism and support economic diversification.

MoCIIP said the initiative presents an opportunity for businesses to increase their visibility, reach a wider customer base and boost sales. The campaign also seeks to create a vibrant atmosphere that encourages residents and visitors to explore different destinations across the sultanate and benefit from exclusive promotions.

Officials said the public-private partnership behind the initiative underscores the importance of commercial activities in enhancing the tourism experience and generating wider economic benefits for local communities and businesses alike.