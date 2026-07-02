Muscat – The Industry Committee of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has proposed setting up an emergency fund to support factories and industrial companies, as part of efforts to bolster the sector’s resilience and ensure business continuity during crises and unforeseen disruptions.

The proposal was discussed at the committee’s first meeting of the year on Wednesday, chaired by Tawfiq bin Abdulhussein Al Lawati and attended by committee members and representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion at OCCI’s headquarters in Muscat.

The committee reviewed key operational and logistical challenges facing manufacturers and examined measures to sustain growth and improve the competitiveness of Oman’s industrial sector.

Among the recommendations was the proposal to designate the industrial sector as a priority sector during emergencies to minimise disruptions to production and supply chains. The proposed emergency fund would provide swift support to affected industrial establishments, helping maintain operations, protect jobs and accelerate recovery.

The meeting also explored activating additional ports to ease pressure on shipping and logistics services, as well as enhancing direct coordination between industrial companies and government entities to address challenges more effectively.

The proposed fund is part of OCCI’s wider efforts to create a more stable business environment, safeguard industrial investments and strengthen manufacturing’s role as a key pillar of Oman’s economic diversification agenda.