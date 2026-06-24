AMMAN — The governments of Jordan and Japan agreed to utilise JD169,342 from the Jordan–Japan Counterpart Fund to finance the construction of small-scale water harvesting infrastructure in Wadi Araba, Aqaba Governorate, for the benefit of the Jordan Valley Authority.

The project is designed to support farmers and livestock herders adapt to the effects of climate change by deploying efficient rainwater harvesting techniques to capture and store as much runoff as possible, according to a Planning Ministry statement.

The project is expected to boost local water availability and enhance rural livelihoods through sustainable water management solutions.

The Jordan–Japan Counterpart Fund was established in 1997 to finance projects that advance economic and social development in the Kingdom.

The fund has supported initiatives in agriculture, as well as efforts to boost food production.

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