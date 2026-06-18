SICO Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of regional asset manager and investment bank SICO, has announced the launch of the SICO GCC Dividends Fund.

The launch marks SICO Capital’s third equity fund and the sixth investment fund within the wider SICO Group, which maintains a direct presence across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Domiciled in Saudi Arabia, the open-ended equity fund offers investors exposure to high-yield, dividend-paying equities across the GCC region, aiming to provide quarterly income alongside long-term capital growth.

SICO Group buy-side deputy chief executive officer Ali Marshad said the fund’s strategy is designed to play a dual role for investors in Saudi Arabia.

“The strategy enhances yield through regular distributions from companies with stable returns, while reducing the relative impact of market fluctuations compared to high-growth strategies,” Mr Marshad said.

“This enables investors to add an investment category that complements fixed-income investments and builds more balanced portfolios.”

SICO Capital chief executive officer Wissam Haddad stated that the fund’s active investment framework integrates quantitative analysis with fundamental research to identify resilient regional companies with disciplined capital allocation and sustainable dividend practices.

The Saudi Riyal-denominated fund offers two-unit classes to accommodate different investment profiles. Class A is tailored for institutional investors and features a minimum initial subscription of 10 million riyals, while Class B is designed for general investors with a minimum initial subscription of 10,000 riyals.

Subscriptions and redemptions will be processed twice weekly, with Albilad Capital appointed as the fund’s independent custodian to provide regulatory oversight.

The full prospectus and term sheet are available on the SICO Capital website.

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