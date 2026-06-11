Despite being relatively new and having been established at the beginning of 2024, the Future Fund Oman, administered by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), has already managed to participate in several promising investment projects. The fund has a capital of RO 2 billion (approximately $5.20 billion). It was launched to support the domestic economy and attracting high-quality investments as part of Oman Vision 2040 goals.

The fund’s capital is being injected over a five-year period at a rate of RO 400 million annually. Of the total capital, 90% is allocated to new and existing direct investment projects, 7% to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and 3% to startups. The fund focuses on non-oil sectors operating across various economic fields in which Oman enjoys significant advantages due to the availability of natural resources and strategic geographic assets. These activities are expected to support the ports and logistics sector, agriculture and fisheries, mining, tourism, services, and the digital economy.

According to preliminary indicators, the fund announced that by the end of 2025 it had approved and adopted a total of 186 projects with an estimated combined value of around RO 1.7 billion. These include major projects and direct investments, as well as initiatives targeting SMEs and startups, while creating more than 1,600 direct jobs.

During its first year, the fund approved projects valued at nearly RO 1.2 billion and contributed approximately RO 333 million. It also entered into partnerships with international investment funds specializing in technology, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing, as well as with major industrial and service-sector institutions, most of which are projects are still in the implementation phase.

The growing trend among countries to establish multiple sovereign wealth funds instead of relying on a single fund reflects an increasingly common global practice, as each fund serves a distinct purpose. The Omani government has established several funds in addition to those managed by the Oman Investment Authority, including the Future Generations Fund, which focuses on long-term global investments and preserving wealth for future generations; the National Development Fund, which concentrates on strategic national assets and projects; and the Oman Future Fund, which focuses on stimulating domestic investment, attracting investors, and supporting startups and SMEs.

The existence of multiple sovereign funds offers numerous economic benefits, including diversifying risks between domestic and international investments, safeguarding wealth for future generations, financing major national projects, attracting foreign investors, supporting innovation and startups, and achieving a balance between financial returns and economic development.

In Oman’s case, the establishment of the Oman Future Fund represents a shift from merely managing sovereign wealth to utilizing part of that wealth as a tool for stimulating the domestic economy, attracting foreign direct investment, and creating employment opportunities. This makes it one of the most significant economic initiatives undertaken in recent years.

The new package of investments and strategic projects includes several priority sectors such as renewable energy, industry and technology, healthcare, tourism and adventure activities, and food security, with a total value exceeding RO 570 million. In addition, another investment package includes seven direct projects and investments under the portfolio allocated to strategic domestic projects, which accounts for 90% of the fund’s capital. These investments cover a range of priority economic sectors while also supporting SMEs and startups, strengthening Oman’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, and fostering the growth of promising companies across the Sultanate of Oman.

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