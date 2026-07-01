The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) opened registration for a newly expanded state social insurance system, urging eligible employers, entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals to secure their future retirement privileges.

Backed by the Minister of Finance’s Decision executive rules and entitlement conditions, the framework introduces a structured mechanism giving independent professionals equal access to robust social security benefits.

The initiative operates under the overarching legal authority of Federal Decree-Law No. (57) of 2023 on Pension and Social Security, ensuring comprehensive coverage for the nation's growing independent workforce.

Bringing Emirati employers and self-employed individuals under the UAE’s social insurance umbrella reflects a strategic national commitment to expand comprehensive social security protection. This development directly enhances socioeconomic stability, safeguards diverse career paths, and aligns with the strategic objectives of the "We the UAE 2031" national vision alongside the UAE’s broader economic agenda.

By boosting labor market flexibility and extending robust retirement benefits to entrepreneurial sectors, the new framework significantly increases the long-term appeal of independent career trajectories for Emiratis, while keeping pace with rapid global shifts in the modern labor market.

This regulatory shift delivers significant economic and social advantages for Emiratis. Most notably, it encourages youth and entrepreneurs to pursue self-employment opportunities by offering a reliable retirement safety net, thereby driving the long-term sustainability of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Simultaneously, the framework strengthens the financial resilience of Emirati families against macroeconomic fluctuations. It also eases access to commercial financing and credit facilities, as financial institutions can now extend credit against a guaranteed, stable future retirement income.

Furthermore, the decision introduces unprecedented labor mobility, enabling citizens to transition seamlessly between the government, private and self-employed sectors without forfeiting the insurance rights accumulated throughout their years of service.

The specific benefits provided under this new decision includes a monthly retirement pension that guarantees a sustainable income upon reaching retirement age, or an end-of-service gratuity for contributors who do not meet full pension eligibility criteria. The framework also extends comprehensive insurance coverage against the risks of total disability and decease.

To ensure maximum financial alignment, contributors are given the flexibility to select a contribution income tier that matches their current earnings, alongside the legal right to merge previous service periods and transfer accumulated benefits to their designated beneficiaries under the law.

Regarding enrollment criteria, the Authority explained that the scheme is open to Emiratis aged 18 to 55. To qualify for registration, applicants must hold a valid commercial or professional license, a verified business activity document, and official articles of association. Enrollment must be completed electronically via the "Ma'ashi" digital platform, or through the official "Employer Registration - Self Employed" portal tool.

The GPSSA confirmed that participation in the system remains entirely optional for the following categories of UAE nationals:

• Emirati Businessmen: Emirati entrepreneurs who own operating business setups and contribute to the economy by hiring employees.

• Self-Employed Individuals: Emiratis practicing a commercial or professional activity that requires registration in commercial registries or other official state registers.

• Entrepreneurs: Independent professionals whose business models depend strictly on personal expertise and who operate under valid licenses or permits from competent authorities.

Employees working for third parties and existing pensioners are explicitly excluded from this specific scheme.

The GPSSA indicated that the decision carefully considered the nature of self-employed and entrepreneurial activities, accounting for potential income fluctuations during a professional career. Consequently, it grants insured Emiratis the flexibility to choose, amend and transition between insurance income tiers based on approved regulatory controls.

Contributors are permitted to raise or lower their income tiers to the adjacent higher or lower level immediately upon completing legally specified contribution periods. This enables them to enhance their future insurance benefits proportionally with their business growth and financial development.

Beneficiaries are covered by a reciprocal privileges system, ensuring they receive all settlements and agreements approved by the Authority. This system allows members to enjoy reciprocal arrangements alongside employees in other pension and social security schemes across the UAE.

Professionals can easily register for this service via the "Ma'ashi" digital platform at GPSSA. www.gpssa.gov.ae