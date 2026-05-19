Adnoc Distribution today (May 19) announced a strategic partnership with Americana Restaurants International for the expansion of dining and convenience offerings across its service station locations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Under the partnership, up to 200 quick service restaurants from Americana Restaurants’ portfolio of 12 iconic global brands will be introduced across Adnoc Distribution’s network, expanding access to dining options and bringing trusted brands closer to customers as part of their everyday journeys.

The partnership brings together Adnoc Distribution’s existing retail network with Americana Restaurants’ operational expertise and diversified portfolio of globally recognised brands to deliver accessible, high-quality dining experiences integrated within everyday mobility and convenience destinations, said the company in a statement.

The collaboration supports Adnoc Distribution’s strategy to accelerate growth in non-fuel retail and further evolve its integrated mobility and convenience destinations.

As customer expectations continue to evolve, Adnoc Distribution is expanding access to food, beverage, EV charging, car care and lifestyle services across its network.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Americana Restaurants, said: "We are proud to partner with Adnoc Distribution in a collaboration that reflects our ambition to bring our portfolio of iconic brands and world-class operational expertise to every high-traffic consumer touchpoint."

"As roadside retail continues to evolve, this partnership enables us to transform fuel and mobility hubs into vibrant destination experiences where customers can conveniently enjoy trusted brands, great food, and elevated hospitality on the go. Americana Restaurants in partnership with Adnoc Distribution are redefining convenience and creating a new benchmark for integrated dining and mobility experiences across the region," he noted.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of Adnoc Distribution, said this partnership marks another step in its strategy to enhance customer convenience and grow the firm's non-fuel retail offering across the region.

"By combining our existing network and customer reach with Americana Restaurants’ portfolio of globally recognised brands and operational expertise, we are creating more accessible and integrated retail experiences for millions of customers across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt," he noted.

"This is how we support our economy and deliver long term value for shareholders and the communities we serve, while developing a diversified, future-ready, and resilient retail landscape," stated Al Lamki.

The partnership will also support the continued expansion of The Hub by Adnoc, the Company’s destination-led retail concept set to expand to 30 locations across the UAE by 2030, he added.

Designed to integrate traditional fuel, EV charging, car care, dining and lifestyle offerings within a single destination, The Hub by Adnoc reflects the Company’s focus on increasing customer engagement and expanding higher-margin retail services and is projected to deliver $30 million in annual ebitda by 2030.

Americana Restaurants’ brands will be presented in The Hub across multiple locations, enhancing customer convenience by providing access to trusted dining brands during travel, refuelling and EV charging stops.

This partnership supports Adnoc Distribution’s target to double non-fuel retail transactions by 2030. Non-fuel retail remains an increasingly important growth driver for the company, with its gross profit increasing by more than 14% year-on-year and transactions rising by more than 9% in 2025.

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