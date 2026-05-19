Arab Finance: Prices of basic commodities and vegetables fluctuated on Tuesday, May 19th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of a kilogram of packaged rice went up by 0.5% to EGP 34.7, while the price of packaged flour increased by 0.6% to EGP 25.7 per kilogram.

On the other hand, the price of packaged sugar fell by 0.3% to EGP 33 per kilogram.

The price of sunflower oil retreated by 0.9% to EGP 96.6 per kilogram.

In the vegetable sector, the price of a kilogram of tomatoes rose by 9% to EGP 34.6, while a kilogram of potatoes remained stable at EGP 13.8.