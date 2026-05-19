Eros Innovation on Tuesday launched ErosADI, a sovereign AI infrastructure platform designed to power the next generation of rights-compliant artificial intelligence economies.

Built in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi ADI Foundation and powered by ADI Chain, ErosADI combines sovereign AI infrastructure, programmable rights systems, and AI-native identity into a unified operating layer for the AI era.

Through its regulation, compliance, and policy framework, the ADI Foundation provides a trusted gateway for institutions and enterprises adopting blockchain infrastructure in regulated markets, with a mission to connect one billion people and institutions to the digital economy by 2030.

ErosADI introduces a new category of infrastructure: a cultural operating system where creators, studios, brands, governments, institutions, and users can create, license, govern, distribute, and monetise cultural assets at a global scale.

At the core of the platform is a new Global Cultural Exchange (GCX) layer designed to enable trusted collaboration between creators, institutions, cultural archives, and AI systems across countries – while respecting sovereign ownership of data, rights, and governance.

ErosADI is designed as both an infrastructure layer and an economic participation system. Creators can earn through programmable royalty flows tied to usage, attribution, and rights ownership. Brands can activate rights-compliant creator campaigns with measurable outputs. Institutions can bring cultural assets into structured, rights-aware participation models.

The role of ADI Chain’s Layer 3 infrastructure is to provide the coordination, verification, and settlement framework that supports these interactions behind the scenes. This means ADI Chain sits beneath the user experience as the blockchain foundation for identity, rights, participation, and value exchange across the ecosystem.

Andrey Lazorenko, CEO of ADI Foundation, said, "ErosADI shows how ADI Chain can extend institutional-grade blockchain systems into new sectors beyond banking and payments. Cultural assets, programmable rights, identity-linked participation, and real-world value flows all require infrastructure that is compliant, scalable, and jurisdiction-aware.

"That is where ADI Chain’s three-pillar framework of regulation, compliance, and policy becomes highly relevant. ErosADI is a strong example of how sovereign on-chain infrastructure can support real-world economic participation across large-scale ecosystems."

Swaneet Singh, Co-President of Eros Innovation, said, “ErosADI is the infrastructure layer that makes sovereign cultural AI real at scale. We have spent decades building one of the world’s largest rights-cleared cultural datasets, and now we are turning that into a programmable, compounding economic system for creators, institutions, and governments. This is not an experiment. This is the foundation of a new cultural economy.”