MTN plans to invest more than R480m in network upgrades and expansion projects across the Free State and Northern Cape during 2026, with the company targeting improvements in connectivity across urban and rural areas.

The investment includes R300m for the Free State and more than R180m for the Northern Cape as part of MTN’s broader infrastructure expansion plans.

Focus on network expansion

According to MTN, the rollout will prioritise towns including Welkom, Bethlehem, Phuthaditjhaba and QwaQwa in the Free State, as well as Kimberley, Upington, Kuruman and De Aar in the Northern Cape.

The upgrades are expected to focus on improving 4G reliability while extending 5G coverage across both provinces.

The company said it aims to increase 5G availability to 82% in the Free State and 75% in the Northern Cape by 2026 while strengthening the resilience of existing 4G services.

The investment forms part of a broader national infrastructure programme announced earlier this year.

Rural areas remain a key focus

A significant portion of the rollout will focus on rural towns and farming communities where access to reliable network coverage remains inconsistent.

Connectivity challenges in these areas can affect access to online education, digital services, healthcare platforms and business operations.

MTN said expanding network infrastructure in these communities remains a key priority as demand for digital services continues to grow beyond major urban centres.

Economic impact beyond connectivity

The company said the investment could also create opportunities for businesses involved in network deployment and related infrastructure projects.

Local service providers participating in network build projects may see increased work opportunities linked to expansion activities in the two provinces.

The investment comes as telecommunications operators continue to expand network coverage while responding to increasing demand for mobile data and digital access across South Africa.

Commenting on the investment, Isabel Belle, general manager: central region operations at MTN South Africa, said: “By extending our 5G footprint and strengthening network infrastructure in these provinces, especially in rural and farming communities, we are enabling greater inclusion and opening access to opportunities that can improve lives and livelihoods.”

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