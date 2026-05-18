R&M, the globally active developer and provider of high-end infrastructure solutions for data and communications networks, based in Wetzikon, Switzerland, is expanding its portfolio for outdoor fiber optic cabling on the basis of HEC-QR connectivity.

The small-format pre-terminated Lunar fiber optic distribution box is a new addition to the range. It makes it possible to build fiber optic networks using a plug-and-play approach.

The Lunar box is having its premiere at the international trade fair ANGA COM 2026 in Cologne. R&M presents application examples and provides information about the PreCon system for pre-terminating fiber optic cabling.

Operators of FO networks and construction companies receive the Lunar distribution boxes from R&M completely pre-terminated, factory-tested and ready for use. R&M assembles them exactly according to the operators’ project plans and delivers them to the warehouse or construction site on time.

Pre-termination eliminates the need to splice the fibers in the field. Only standard tools are required for mounting the closed box on masts, facades or suspension cables. R&M recommends the combination of the Lunar box and HEC-QR connectivity for projects with a fast rollout schedule and limited resources.

According to R&M, the fiber optic distribution box is available in three sizes up to a width of 20 centimeters for up to twelve ports. The cables are connected with the HEC-QR outdoor quick-release connector.

To a large extent, this combination enables a plug & play configuration, where the pre-terminated box is assembled and, if necessary, connected with external connectors.

"Thanks to the modular approach, configurations for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networks with splitter and fan-out cabling as well as LC, SC and MPO interfaces are possible. The products meet the criteria of protection class IP68 and IEC as well as Telcordia GR-771 approval," said a company spokesman.

Areas of application include Fiber to the Home (FTTH) projects with aerial deployment in rural areas as well as fiber optic cabling in mobile radio cell sites (Fiber to the Antenna, FTTA), he stated.

R&M also sees potential applications in the digitalisation of rail and supply networks as well as in setting up data networks in harsh and industrial environments, he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

