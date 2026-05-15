The inaugural edition of the AI Security Forum is set to debut as part of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026), taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 19th to 21st May.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Interior (MOI) and in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Police, the three-day forum provides a strategic platform to explore the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in reshaping national security frameworks and enhancing their readiness to address evolving security threats.

With the global surge in integrating AI into security systems, not just as a technological tool but as a strategic enabler redefining national security and risk mitigation, this event brings together key decision-makers, senior executives from international security agencies, AI experts, and technology innovators to explore the growing impact of AI on national security, cybersecurity, defence, law enforcement, and critical infrastructure protection.

The forum aims to advance the global understanding of AI-powered national security solutions, as well as highlight their practical applications across critical sectors, including energy, smart cities, transportation, and infrastructure, and how they can enhance nations' ability to predict and efficiently respond to risks.

The forum will host a series of high-level discussion sessions, fireside chats, and keynotes, led by decision-makers, industry experts, and leading service providers, to explore the critical themes shaping today’s increasingly complex security landscape.

Key topics will include how governments can design integrated national security ecosystems by breaking down silos and adopting coordinated operating models, enabling large-scale data sharing and fostering more effective responses to emerging threats.

The discussions will also delve into the integration of AI tools across critical domains, leveraging interoperability and real-time data to effectively predict and counter emerging threats.

Additionally, the sessions will examine the cultural and organisational transformations required to embed AI into decision-making processes.

The role of sovereign cloud, secure AI, and robust data governance in reshaping critical national infrastructure will also be a key area of focus, particularly amidst growing concerns over digital trust and geopolitical risks.

The discussions will also highlight how generative AI copilots are transforming command centre operations by accelerating decision-making, automating incident responses, and redefining human–AI collaboration.

The programme will further spotlight the real-world impact of AI on cybersecurity resilience, threat detection, and data protection, offering attendees practical insights into how AI is shaping the future of digital national security.

Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General at the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee for ISNR 2026, said, “The AI Security Forum represents a strategic addition to ISNR 2026, providing a dynamic platform to explore the safe and responsible use of advanced technologies in supporting national security objectives. As reliance on AI and its applications continues to grow across various sectors, the importance of developing comprehensive frameworks that balance innovation and governance becomes more pronounced. This ensures enhanced national security systems, risk mitigation, and the protection of communities and nations amid evolving challenges.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “The launch of the AI Security Forum as part of ISNR 2026 reinforces Abu Dhabi’s global standing as a hub for hosting impactful events that align with the rapid transformations in the global security landscape. AI is no longer an option; it has become a fundamental pillar in national security and risk mitigation, enabling nations to be more resilient and responsive to modern security threats. Through this forum, we are providing a platform that brings together global leaders and experts to exchange insights, share expertise, and develop innovative solutions that enhance readiness to tackle present and future challenges.”

The forum will attract a diverse range of participants, including leaders from the public and private sectors, cybersecurity and AI experts, and key decision-makers, fostering global dialogue on the safe, responsible, and effective use of AI in protecting communities.

The AI Security Forum represents a natural extension of ISNR’s vision, further consolidating its position as a leading global platform for advancing national security systems by combining innovation, international collaboration, and knowledge exchange.

Held under the theme, “Securing Tomorrow Today,” ISNR aligns with the global drive towards adopting proactive, technology-based solutions.

By providing networking opportunities and facilitating partnerships, ISNR reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for advanced security dialogue and a leading platform for developing innovative solutions that enhance security and stability on both regional and international levels.