Google has opened registrations for the 2026 edition of its Hustle Academy programme, offering free AI and digital skills training to entrepreneurs, students and small business owners across South Africa.

The initiative comes as businesses increasingly face pressure to adopt artificial intelligence tools while grappling with a shortage of digital skills.

According to Google, the 2026 programme has been redesigned into shorter, more flexible sessions, including one-day bootcamps and 60-minute webinars aimed at making training more accessible to working entrepreneurs and students.

The company said the updated format is intended to address time constraints that often prevent small business owners and graduates from participating in longer development programmes.

Siya Madikane, communications and public affairs manager at Google South Africa, said the programme was designed around the realities facing entrepreneurs and students.

“Time is the one thing entrepreneurs and students never have enough of, which is why we built the programme around that,” said Madikane.

The programme includes training on how businesses can use AI tools to automate marketing, analyse customer behaviour, improve creative workflows and reduce administrative workloads.

Google cited research from SAP showing that 90% of African businesses report being negatively affected by a shortage of AI skills. The company also referenced estimates that generative AI could contribute up to $100bn annually to Africa’s economy.

The Hustle Academy programme will also offer access to career certificates in fields including data analytics, UX design, IT support, AI and digital marketing.

Google said the programme is open to participants in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, with no formal technology qualification required.

The company added that previous editions of Hustle Academy have produced more than 20,000 alumni across Africa.

Registration for the 2026 programme is now open.

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