Getting goods onto store shelves has long been one of the main obstacles to expansion for many SMMEs in South Africa. However, smaller suppliers are increasingly figuring out how to completely avoid traditional retail and instead reach clients directly through brand-new, digital-first sales channels.

South Africa’s online sales are projected to surpass R150bn and account for 12% of total retail turnover, as reported by World Wide Worx.

For many SMMEs, this growth is an opportunity to expand their market access, eliminating the barriers that previously came with high marketing and logistics costs, and the limitations of brick-and-mortar retail.

This is particularly true for electronic suppliers, as the same report shows a steady category demand increase for tech and gifts. Distributors have found unexpected growth in the surprise-and-delight daily-deals model.

Within this expanding landscape, the daily deals model reflects a broader shift in how consumers discover and purchase products. Rather than searching for specific items, shoppers are increasingly engaging with curated, time-bound offers, driven by discovery, value and the sense of urgency, otherwise known as FOMO (fear of missing out).

For electronic brands, this creates a powerful entry point: a way to introduce products to customers who are open to trying something new, while also benefiting from the momentum that time-limited deals naturally generate.

For First Gen Technology, an electronic distribution store which utilise both online and in-store sales channels, the high traffic, time-sensitive model of daily deals site, OneDayOnly, has been instrumental in accelerating both sales performance and brand visibility.

“Their model enables us to drive significant volumes while introducing our brand portfolio to a broad national audience. This exposure has strengthened awareness and supported customer acquisition that extends beyond the platform into our wider ecosystem", says Arshad Sacoor, director at First Gen Technology.

The partnership began in 2020 as a channel to test product demand across categories but has since grown into strategic partnership and now forms a key part of the distributors retail strategy.

“While our own channels focus on long-term brand building and customer relationships, their platform allows us to efficiently move inventory, launch new products, and access a wider customer base”, explains Sacoor.

This sentiment is echoed by Marais Goosen, chief commercial officer at Supernova Brands. As the official distributor behind household and budding electronic brands alike, Goosen credits the deals site as a consistent cornerstone of their expansion.

"OneDayOnly's curated model fits the brief for new tech launches perfectly. To a lot of South Africans, they serve as a news app for new products and awesome deals. If e-commerce companies continue to innovate and find new, exciting ways to generate awareness and attention, they will continue to play an increasingly crucial role in the growth of the consumer electronics category and the wider distribution industry", explains Goosen.

Growing from a garage startup to a household e-commerce player, OneDayOnly understands the challenges of small businesses in gaining market access. According to Laurian Venter, director at OneDayOnly, this perspective has shaped their ongoing commitment to empowering South African small businesses.

“For many smaller suppliers, success isn’t just about being listed; it’s about how products are positioned, priced and promoted in a crowded market. Our partners benefit from hands-on guidance and dedication, ensuring that every product listed is not only market-ready but also promoted effectively,” says Venter.

As South Africa’s online retail sector continues to expand, the opportunity for SMMEs is clear, but not guaranteed. Growth will depend on how effectively smaller businesses can access, navigate, and compete within the digital economy. Increasingly, that will come down to the platforms and partnerships that help them do it.

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