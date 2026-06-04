The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has disbursed over N1 trillion in loans since its inception, marking a milestone in its mission to empower Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

The bank also set targets to create two million direct and indirect jobs over the next five years as it scales up financing to critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Speaking at a media interactive session held at the bank’s Lagos office on Wednesday, DBN Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tony Okpanachi, said the bank’s five-year strategy would be defined by significant growth under the strategic theme “SCALE.”

“Over the next five years, we intend to accelerate our impact through increased lending, broader reach, and deeper intervention in underserved areas,” Dr. Okpanachi stated.

In the 2025 financial year alone, the bank disbursed more than N358 billion to MSMEs. This facility supported over 289,000 MSMEs, with more than 63,000 beneficiaries located in economically disadvantaged regions such as Borno, Adamawa, Katsina, Zamfara, and others, through targeted interventions including the DBN Technical Assistance Programme.

The bank also issued guarantees worth over N23.3 billion to more than 39 Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs). Of the beneficiaries, 81 percent were MSMEs, while women and youth accounted for a substantial portion of the reach. The interventions created 376,000 jobs in the period under review.

Additionally, N59 billion was channeled specifically to MSMEs in the North-East and other focus states.

Under its five-year strategic aspirations, DBN plans to grow loans outstanding to N1 trillion, increase guarantees issued to N500 billion, and crowd in N1.3 trillion in new debt and equity capital.

Key targets include allocating 30percent of loans to youth-led MSMEs, 40percent to women-led businesses, and maintaining N75-N100 billion in green financing loans.

The bank equally aims to direct 75 percent of loans to MSMEs in underdeveloped geo-political zones, train 500,000 MSME participants, and achieve a cumulative Profit Before Tax of approximately N300 billion.

Stakeholders have welcomed the bank’s performance, describing it as a critical pillar in Nigeria’s efforts to bridge the MSME financing gap and drive inclusive economic growth.

DBN has consistently demonstrated strong corporate governance and financial prudence. It has maintained a “Low” and “Stable” supervisory rating from the Central Bank of Nigeria for four consecutive years and holds a “AAA” rating from both Agusto & Co and GCR Ratings.

The bank said it has also received international acclaim, including the World Bank’s recognition as Best Project in Nigeria, Green Climate Fund (GCF) Direct Access Entity accreditation, and multiple Global SME Finance Awards.

Other notable achievements include LevelFive SSCI Accreditation, first position in the Transparency and Integrity Index for 2022 and 2023, and the Prince Talal International Prize for Human Development in 2023.

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