ABUJA - Nigeria's upstream oil regulator ​said ⁠on Wednesday the country ‌will start its 2026 oil licensing round ​in the third quarter after securing ​ministerial approval, as it ​seeks to sustain investor interest in the sector.

The ⁠move highlights Nigeria's push to run back-to-back licensing rounds to sustain upstream investment momentum in Africa's ​top ‌oil producer.

⁠Nigerian ⁠Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission chief Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan said ​the commercial ‌bid phase of ⁠this year's round will take place in July, with the 2026 round to follow shortly.

Eyesan said rising investment and oil output pointed to a more attractive sector after recent ‌policy moves to stabilise operations and draw ⁠in capital.

Nigeria ​lowered the entry barriers to attract investors for the latest ​oil round.