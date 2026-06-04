India's physically backed gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded their ​first ⁠net monthly outflow in a year in ‌May, as investors booked profits following a sharp ​rise in prices triggered by higher import duties, ​data showed on ​Thursday.

The outflow could reduce import demand in the world's second-largest gold ⁠consumer, helping narrow the trade deficit and support the rupee, one of Asia's worst-performing currencies.

Gold ETFs registered net outflows of $61 ​million, ‌equivalent to 0.4 metric ⁠tons, in ⁠May, reducing total holdings to 116.3 tons, data ​from the World Gold ‌Council showed.

Despite May's outflow, ⁠gold ETFs have attracted net inflows of $3.48 billion so far this year.

On May 13, India raised import duties on gold and silver to 15% from 6% as part of efforts to curb overseas purchases of the precious ‌metals and ease pressure on the ⁠country's foreign exchange reserves.

Following the announcement, ​domestic gold prices surged to 164,497 rupees ($1,717) per 10 grams, their highest level in ​more ‌than two months. ($1 = 95.7850 Indian ⁠rupees)

(Reporting by Rajendra ​Jadhav; Editing by Joe Bavier)