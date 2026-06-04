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India's physically backed gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded their first net monthly outflow in a year in May, as investors booked profits following a sharp rise in prices triggered by higher import duties, data showed on Thursday.
The outflow could reduce import demand in the world's second-largest gold consumer, helping narrow the trade deficit and support the rupee, one of Asia's worst-performing currencies.
Gold ETFs registered net outflows of $61 million, equivalent to 0.4 metric tons, in May, reducing total holdings to 116.3 tons, data from the World Gold Council showed.
Despite May's outflow, gold ETFs have attracted net inflows of $3.48 billion so far this year.
On May 13, India raised import duties on gold and silver to 15% from 6% as part of efforts to curb overseas purchases of the precious metals and ease pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves.
Following the announcement, domestic gold prices surged to 164,497 rupees ($1,717) per 10 grams, their highest level in more than two months. ($1 = 95.7850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Joe Bavier)