Africa can unlock more than 469 billion dollars in additional annual revenue without raising statutory tax rates, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has declared.

Professor Kevin Urama, Chief Economist/Vice President for the Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, African Development Bank (AfDB), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the additional revenue could be mobilised without increasing tax rates, stressing that stronger domestic resource mobilisation remained the most sustainable source of development financing for the continent.

He said that improving tax administration through digitalisation, strengthening public institutions and enhancing service delivery would significantly increase tax compliance.

“We see that by improving tax administration through digitisation and other reforms, just adopting best practices, the continent can mobilise more than 469 billion dollars extra without increasing tax rates.

“It is simply about improving efficiency and strengthening compliance,” he said.

Urama said many citizens were reluctant to pay taxes because they often provided essential services such as electricity, water and road infrastructure for themselves.

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He noted that governments could improve voluntary tax compliance by delivering quality public services, strengthening transparency and ensuring prudent management of public resources.

The economist said AfDB is supporting African countries, including Nigeria, to strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation through capacity building for national revenue authorities.

He added that the bank had also developed a Public Service Delivery Index to encourage governments to improve service delivery and strengthen the social contract between citizens and the state.

Urama said stronger domestic resource mobilisation will reduce excessive dependence on external financing and provide countries with greater fiscal space to pursue development priorities.

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