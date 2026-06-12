The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has officially unveiled Rev360 in a bid to improve service delivery, strengthen compliance management and enhance transparency in the tax administration system.

Speaking on Wednesday, at the launch of the REV360 in Abuja, the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Dr. Zacch Adedeji said the digital tax administration platform is designed to deliver a more integrated, intelligent, and taxpayer-centric tax administration experience.

Adedeji described Rev360 as a transformational platform that supports the Service’s transition to Tax Administration 3.0 by improving service delivery, strengthening compliance management, enhancing transparency, and simplifying taxpayer interactions.

According to him, Rev360 represents a significant step towards building a more modern, efficient, and responsive tax administration system that aligns with global best practices and the evolving needs of taxpayers and businesses.

A statement by the management of NRS stated that in his remarks, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, commended the Nigeria Revenue Service for its commitment to innovation and institutional transformation.

He noted that digital platforms such as Rev360 are critical to strengthening revenue administration, improving the ease of doing business, enhancing investor confidence, and supporting the Federal Government›s economic reform agenda. He stated that efficient, technology-enabled tax administration systems are increasingly becoming the backbone of modern economies and are essential to creating a transparent, predictable, and business-friendly environment that supports sustainable growth and national development.

The statement also speaks on the significance of the platform to taxpayers, the Executive Director, Medium and Emerging Taxpayers Group, Mrs. Bolaji Akintola, noted that Rev360 represents the first phase of a broader transformation journey aimed at simplifying taxpayer interactions with the Service and improving the overall taxpayer experience.

She revealed that the platform is designed to improve taxpayer onboarding, filing, payment processing, compliance management, and support services.

while providing taxpayers with greater visibility, convenience, and confidence in fulfilling their tax obligations.

The event featured a documentary on the evolution of tax administration from the perspective of field and operations teams, highlighting the Service’s journey from manual and fragmented processes towards a more integrated, technology-driven, and taxpayer-focused administration model. Participants also witnessed the official Rev360 Unveiling and a demonstration of key taxpayer journeys covering registration, filing, payment, and reporting.

A major highlight of the event was the panel session themed «Designed by Us, Used by All», where operational users, support teams, and platform administrators shared practical insights on platform adoption, operational readiness, stakeholder engagement, taxpayer support, and lessons from the implementation journey.

The statement further noted that the Service also showcased its integrated support framework comprising the Rev360 Command Centre, Customer Service Group, Operations Teams, Information Technology Service Management teams, and Corporate Communications personnel established to provide timely support, issue resolution, escalation management, and continuous stakeholder engagement throughout the implementation process.

NRS stated that the launch further reinforced the service’s commitment to innovation, digital transformation, stakeholder collaboration, and continuous improvement as it advances its vision of building a modern revenue administration system that is efficient, transparent, data-driven, and responsive to the needs of taxpayers and the Nigerian economy.

“The Service expressed appreciation to taxpayers, consultants, professional bodies, business associations, development partners, financial institutions, and other stakeholders whose support, feedback, and collaboration continue to contribute to the successful implementation of its transformation initiatives,” the statement explained.

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