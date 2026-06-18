Arab Finance: Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk highlighted the government’s efforts to simplify the tax system to make it more accessible, transparent, and predictable for investors and entrepreneurs in Egypt, according to a statement.

On the sidelines of the Startup Egypt event, Kouchouk said the simplified tax framework is a supporting "golden opportunity" for emerging ventures with an annual business volume of less than EGP 20 million.

For his part, Maged Ghoneima, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Startup Egypt, said the platform will serve as a bridge between government support mechanisms and startup founders, bringing entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and ecosystem stakeholders under a unified framework.

Meanwhile, Startup Egypt is set to launch a series of programs and strategic partnerships in early July to accelerate the growth of high-potential startups across key sectors.

The first phase will include the introduction of specialized accelerator programs focused on the food industry in partnership with Domty, the machinery and industrial manufacturing sector with Simplex, and the education technology (EdTech) sector in collaboration with Almentor.

Ghoneima indicated that seven additional partnerships are expected to be announced in the coming months.