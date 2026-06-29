Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid has issued decree no. 258 of 2026, imposing a 10% duty on free-on-board (FOB) nitrogen fertilizer exports, as published in the Official Gazette.

The duty will be calculated based on the invoice value submitted to the Egyptian Customs Authority and certified by the Chamber of Chemical Industries (CCI) of the Federation of Egyptian Industries (FEI) before export.

However, pure ammonium nitrate exports with a nitrogen concentration exceeding 34.2% will be exempt from the duty, subject to strict verification procedures.

For the exemption, samples will be taken from export shipments and analyzed by a joint committee comprising representatives from the Egyptian Customs Authority and the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC). The committee will verify that the nitrogen concentration exceeds the required threshold.