Egypt - Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk has announced the launch of the first mobile application for real estate tax services, enabling citizens to submit property tax returns, make advance payments, settle outstanding liabilities, and apply electronically for exemptions on primary family residences.

Kouchouk explained that property owners with multiple units will be able to file a single tax return covering all their properties, while electronic payment receipts will be officially recognised. He noted that the new application fulfils a pledge to make real estate tax services available digitally as part of an integrated strategy aimed at simplifying procedures for citizens.

Furthermore, Kouchouk said the new real estate tax facilitation package seeks to streamline procedures and reduce financial and administrative burdens. The measures include raising the exemption threshold for a family’s primary residence to properties valued below EGP 8m, up from the previous EGP 2m.

He added that work is under way to develop an intelligent reference pricing map for the valuation of built properties, with the aim of standardising assessment criteria and ensuring fairness. Applications for exemptions on primary family residences can now be submitted through the electronic tax return system without the need to visit a real estate tax office.

Kouchouk also announced that late payment penalties will be waived if the principal tax amount is settled by 2 October. In addition, ongoing disputes may be resolved through reconciliation arrangements upon payment of 70% of the tax due by the same deadline. He stressed that no tax will be imposed if a property has been demolished or if exceptional circumstances prevent its use or occupancy.

The minister further unveiled tax incentives for compliant taxpayers who submit their returns within the statutory deadline, including a 25% reduction for residential units and a 10% reduction for non-residential units. These incentives will increase to a 30% discount for advance payments ranging from EGP 200 to EGP 1,000, depending on the type of property unit.

Ramy Youssef, Assistant Minister for Tax Policies, said a new approach would be adopted for individuals who voluntarily submit tax returns for unregistered properties. He added that all appeals filed by the Real Estate Tax Authority and currently under review before appeal committees will be withdrawn, while the authority’s power to challenge rental values determined by valuation committees will also be abolished.

Youssef further noted that taxpayers will be allowed to pay taxes and late payment charges in instalments through electronic payment methods, as part of efforts to facilitate procedures for citizens.

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