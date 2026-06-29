Arab Finance: As Egypt advances its sweeping healthcare reforms, the state is aggressively modernizing its medical architecture to transition from a reactive model to a sustainable, preventative framework.

According to the State of Digital Healthcare IT 2026: Egypt market report by Black Book Research, the country is rapidly shifting away from fragmented digitization toward a highly coordinated infrastructure driven by the nationwide Universal Health Insurance (UHI) rollout, digital claims automation, and integrated pharmacy and diagnostic networks. Central to this nationwide structural evolution is Roche Egypt, which has served as a dedicated partner to the local healthcare sector for 40 years.

Following his appointment, Stefano Mazzone, General Manager of Roche Egypt, sat down with Arab Finance to outline how Roche is leveraging its unique dual strength in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics to digitize patient care pathways, build nationwide digital pathology networks, and establish Egypt as a primary hub for medical innovation and healthcare service exports across Africa.

1-How do you plan to leverage your extensive international background across Italy, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA) region, and the Gulf to address the unique complexities of Egypt's pharmaceutical sector?

I am deeply honored to join Egypt at such a pivotal time for its healthcare system. In this dynamic environment, Roche remains committed to long-term collaboration with all stakeholders, government, healthcare providers, and the private sector to co-create sustainable solutions where patient needs are greatest.

As a global organization, our strength lies in facilitating a two-way exchange of expertise, supporting practice sharing both "inside-out" and "outside-in." By actively engaging with our robust Africa network, we aim to both draw on continental insights and scale Egypt's pioneering health initiatives to benefit the broader region.

Drawing on my experience across Italy, EEMEA, and the Gulf, I am leveraging this international perspective to match Roche’s global innovations in oncology, neurology, and blood diseases with locally tailored access models. We are not simply delivering medicines; we are bringing together leading science, diagnostics, and digital solutions to ensure our contributions are both highly impactful and sustainable for the Egyptian people.

2- What are your primary operational objectives for Roche Egypt over the next 12 to 24 months, and how do they align with the global corporate mandate of "doing now what patients need next"?

My priority is to continue working on the unified vision that we share with the Egyptian healthcare system, focusing specifically on disease areas with the highest impact on society, the economy, and the well-being of Egyptians. To achieve this, Roche will continue to address Egypt’s highest-priority health challenges, particularly where the societal burden is greatest.

We closely align our focus with national priorities, particularly by bringing global innovation to areas including breast cancer, chronic vision loss complications driven by diabetes, oncology, and rare diseases, ensuring our innovations remain both accessible and sustainable.

This strategic alignment is built upon a profound shared history, as Roche has been a dedicated partner in the Egyptian healthcare landscape for 40 years, driven by the conviction that innovative care is a fundamental human right.

Our journey is a story of side-by-side collaboration with national entities to co-create solutions that elevate the standard of care for every citizen. Ultimately, we address these critical diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, innovations, and digital solutions to ensure a healthier future.

3- From an executive standpoint, how do you foster cross-sector ecosystem collaboration locally to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end patient care paths in Egypt?

At Roche, we see our dual strength in Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics not as two separate divisions, but as complementary engines of innovation. Globally, this model is unique, and in Egypt, it allows us to foster true ecosystem collaboration through our two arms.

Our approach is built on delivering a comprehensive strategy across the entire patient journey. For example, through our partnership with the national healthcare ecosystem, we work hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Health and public-sector partners to integrate diagnostics with treatment from the very beginning.

In oncology and women’s health, we have partnered on national initiatives that ensure early detection through advanced diagnostics, followed seamlessly by access to innovative therapies. This creates a comprehensive care pathway, from screening to treatment to follow?up, which is both clinically effective and economically sustainable.

4-Can you walk us through the recent digital pathology network Roche will build in Egypt? How will this digital infrastructure fundamentally bridge the gap between rural patients and urban specialists, and what role will Roche play in maintaining its long-term scaling?

Our ultimate goal goes far beyond deploying technology; we aim to support a comprehensive digital transformation that helps reimagine the patient’s journey, making it a more seamless and accessible experience.

To contribute to this, we share our global scientific and clinical expertise to help align local digital platforms with international medical standards. We do this by working to standardize clinical documentation and optimize medical referral pathways, which helps reduce patient wait times, lowering administrative burdens, and improving efficiency within health facilities.

Furthermore, to help ensure this infrastructure scales sustainably, we aim to contribute to the wider healthcare ecosystem. We do this by helping to generate clear data insights through interactive dashboards that support health sector leaders in making informed, real-time decisions based on actual indicators.

Concurrently, we aim to support local medical teams through educational platforms to build digital capabilities, while offering resources to help simplify health literacy for patients. Through these collaborative steps, we hope to play our part in ensuring health facilities are prepared to smoothly integrate into the Universal Health Insurance system.

5-How is Roche supporting Egypt’s shift toward preventative healthcare, and what innovative pricing models are you deploying to keep premium biologics accessible?

Our commitment is to help Egypt move from reactive treatment to proactive prevention. Together with our diagnostics arm, we are working with the Ministry of Health on screening programs in oncology, ophthalmology, and women’s health, embedding diagnostics early in the patient journey.

By combining advanced testing with awareness campaigns, we aim to enable earlier interventions, reduce long?term costs, and improve life outcomes.

In markets like Egypt, affordability and access require close collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem. Our role is to work constructively with these stakeholders to support solutions that balance patient needs, healthcare system sustainability, and continued innovation.

6-Following Roche's past collaborative frameworks within the Egyptian healthcare ecosystem, what further digital transformation or nationwide public health milestones are you prioritizing to enhance patient care?

Our journey with the Egyptian healthcare ecosystem is built on years of shared success. It is a true testament to the great impact that public-private partnerships can achieve, and we are proud to continue collaborating with our national partners to support the healthcare system and Egyptians citizens.

Recently, this partnership reached historic milestones by anchoring efforts in landmark national programs. We were a fundamental partner in the "100 Million Seha” campaign, contributing to the successful elimination of Hepatitis C and advancing the early detection of liver cancer.

We are currently working on a strategic partnership with the Health Insurance Organization (HIO) to support the governance of ophthalmology care and enhance the digital transformation of the patient journey.

Furthermore, late last year, we signed a tripartite protocol with the EHA and Moorfields Eye Hospital to establish an Ophthalmology Center of Excellence in Port Said. Through this partnership, we provide global clinical expertise, digital solutions, and advanced training to national healthcare professionals.

7- How is Roche leveraging its partnership with e-Health to digitize healthcare facilities and fast-track the patient journey under the Universal Health Insurance system?

The partnership with e-Health drives the digital transformation of local health facilities, systematically preparing them for integration into Egypt’s Universal Health Insurance system. This transition leverages global scientific and clinical expertise to align emerging local digital platforms with international clinical standards. Operationally, the strategy prioritizes optimizing medical referral pathways and standardizing clinical documentation across facilities.

By engineering a more seamless patient journey, these interventions are designed to directly reduce patient wait times, lower administrative overhead, and maximize overall hospital efficiency.

Scaling these digital solutions sustainably hinges on the ecosystem’s ability to leverage health data for clinical outcomes, transforming raw information into actionable insights at the point of care. This integration is visible in current efforts to ensure that emerging infrastructure, such as the ‘Eyada Plus’ platform, is underpinned by deep medical insights.

By restructuring patient pathways and reinforcing the digital capacity of Egyptian medical teams, this strategy serves as a catalyst for a more resilient, modern healthcare infrastructure capable of shifting the country from reactive treatment to sustainable preventive care.

8-Looking forward, how do you view Egypt’s long-term capability to act as a primary medical manufacturing and service export launchpad for neighboring Arab and African markets?

Egypt’s hosting of Africa Health ExCon underscores its emergence as a continental hub for health innovation and trade. With the scale of participation and the endorsement by health authorities, Egypt is demonstrating its unique capability to convene global healthcare leaders and drive regional transformation.

For Roche, Egypt is not only a strategic market but also an essential launchpad for Arab and African markets. We view the country as a vital gateway to a robust, interconnected African network, where successful models, regulatory modernization, and digital health infrastructure can be scaled outward.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).