Arab Finance: Tanmeyah, a subsidiary of EFG Holding (HRHO), has signed a cooperation protocol with eHealth, a provider of digital healthcare solutions, and eAswaaq, a subsidiary of e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments (EFIH), to support digital transformation across Egypt’s healthcare sector while expanding access to financing for healthcare providers, as per an emailed press release to Arab Finance on June 17th.

The partnership combines financing and technology solutions to help clinics and medical centers modernize their operations and adopt healthcare management tools. The initiative aligns with Egypt’s efforts to advance digital transformation, promote financial inclusion, and support small businesses.

Under the agreement, Tanmeyah will provide financing solutions tailored to healthcare providers, while eHealth will offer its "Eyada Plus" platform for managing medical facilities. eAswaaq will serve as the marketing partner, utilizing its digital platforms and sales channels to reach healthcare providers nationwide.

Furthermore, the three companies also plan to establish an integrated electronic platform that will enable healthcare providers to access financing more easily while supporting their expansion plans. Customers will be able to finance the cost of subscribing to the Eyada Plus platform through a bundled offering that combines financing and digital services.

The partners said the model will help healthcare providers adopt digital solutions without additional financial strain, while improving operational performance and the quality of services delivered to patients.