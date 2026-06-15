Arab Finance: Egypt has launched its first mobile application for property tax services as part of the government’s efforts to simplify procedures and reduce burdens on citizens, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk announced.

The new app enables taxpayers to submit real estate tax returns, pay taxes due, settle outstanding tax liabilities, and apply online for exemptions on primary family residences, eliminating the need for paperwork or in-person visits to tax offices.

For the first time, owners of multiple properties will be required to submit only a single tax return covering all their real estate assets, streamlining the filing process and reducing paperwork.

The ministry also raised the tax exemption threshold for a family's primary residence to EGP 8 million from EGP 2 million previously.

He noted that late-payment charges will be waived for taxpayers who settle the principal tax amount of their property tax by October 2nd, and ongoing tax disputes can also be settled by paying 70% of the tax due by the same deadline.

No tax will be imposed if the property is destroyed or if unforeseen circumstances prevent its utilization.

Taxpayers who submit their returns within deadlines will benefit from a 25% discount on taxes due for residential units and a 10% discount for non-residential properties.

The discount rises to 30% for taxpayers making advance payments within specified thresholds, with amounts ranging from EGP 200 to EGP 1,000 depending on the type of property.