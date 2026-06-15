THE Kano State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) has formally received copies of the new tax laws from the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), marking a significant step towards harmonising tax administration across federal and state levels.

The documents were handed over during a brief ceremony at the KIRS headquarters in Kano on Friday. According to officials, the new laws aim to streamline tax collection processes, reduce multiple taxation, and improve compliance in line with ongoing national tax reforms.

KIRS chairman, Alhaji Muhammad Lawal, who received the documents on behalf of the state, described the development as “a landmark achievement that will strengthen our capacity to deliver efficient and transparent tax services.”

He noted that the updated legal framework introduces clearer guidelines on tax obligations, digital filing requirements, and penalties for non-compliance.

“The new laws will empower us to better serve taxpayers while expanding the state’s revenue base without imposing undue burdens on businesses and individuals,” Lawal said. He assured residents and corporate entities that adequate sensitisation programmes would be rolled out to ensure smooth implementation.

Sources at the Nigeria Revenue Service confirmed that the distribution of the new tax laws to all state revenue agencies is part of a broader initiative to foster collaboration between federal and sub-national governments.

The reforms are expected to eliminate ambiguities in existing legislation, promote voluntary compliance, and support economic growth by creating a more predictable tax environment.

Stakeholders in Kano’s business community welcomed the move. “This harmonisation will reduce the confusion that often arises from overlapping tax regimes,” said Hajiya Aisha Bello, a representative of the Kano Chamber of Commerce.

She urged the KIRS to provide sufficient training for staff and continuous public education.

The new tax laws come amid Nigeria’s efforts to diversify revenue sources away from oil dependence. For Kano State, which has a vibrant commercial and agricultural sector, the reforms are anticipated to boost internally generated revenue significantly. KIRS officials disclosed plans to commence full implementation within the next quarter, including the deployment of an upgraded digital platform for tax registration and payments.

Analysts believe the development will enhance accountability and minimise leakages in the tax system. As states continue to receive and domesticate these laws, experts anticipate a more unified national tax regime that supports sustainable development.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

