Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson will launch the National Built Environment and Construction Safety Framework at the second Public Works and Infrastructure Summit, taking place in Sandton, Gauteng on Friday, 3 July 2026.



prevent building collapses and clamp down on illegal building activities.

Hosted by the Council for the Built Environment, the summit will bring together government, municipalities, regulators, financiers, academia, industry leaders, contractors and built-environment professionals to drive practical solutions for safer and more accountable infrastructure delivery.

“This year’s summit will bring together government, municipalities, regulators, financiers, academia, industry leaders, contractors and built-environment professionals to drive practical solutions for safer, more accountable infrastructure delivery,” the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) said.

Held under the theme “From Collapse to Confidence”, the summit aims to strengthen regulatory systems, improve accountability and embed a culture of safety across the sector.

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