A R750m hotel and conference centre development planned for Mall of Africa is set to significantly expand South Africa’s construction pipeline while reinforcing the shift toward integrated, mixed-use precincts.



The project, a joint venture between Attacq Limited and Rabie Property Group, will be located in Waterfall City, one of Gauteng’s fastest-growing urban nodes. Positioned between Johannesburg and Pretoria, the precinct has evolved into a high-density hub combining commercial offices, retail, logistics and residential developments.

From a construction perspective, the development reflects growing demand for large-scale, multi-functional assets that blend hospitality with business infrastructure. The planned hotel will comprise approximately 180 rooms, including extended-stay units, alongside amenities such as a restaurant, wellness facilities and meeting spaces.

The adjoining conference centre is a key component of the build, designed to accommodate up to 1,350 delegates in a single venue and around 2,000 across multiple configurable spaces. This positions the facility among the larger privately developed conference venues in South Africa, a sector historically dominated by public investment.

For contractors and project stakeholders, the development introduces a complex build profile. Integrating hospitality and conferencing infrastructure within an already established retail and commercial precinct requires careful planning around logistics, traffic flow, and minimal disruption to existing operations at Mall of Africa. Phased construction, services integration and sustainability considerations are expected to play a central role in delivery.

The project also aligns with broader construction trends favouring “live-work-play” environments. By co-locating retail, office, hospitality and event infrastructure, developers are creating ecosystems designed to maximise land-use efficiency and long-term asset value. This approach is increasingly evident in South Africa’s premium urban developments, particularly in high-income, secure precincts.

Importantly, the investment signals renewed confidence in South Africa’s business tourism and events sector. Purpose-built conference infrastructure of this scale has the potential to attract international events, supporting downstream industries including transport, accommodation and services.

Construction is expected to progress toward a targeted completion date of early 2028, adding further momentum to Waterfall City’s expansion. As private-sector players take a more active role in delivering large conferencing facilities, the project may serve as a benchmark for future mixed-use developments across the country.

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