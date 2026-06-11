Rustaq – The City Walk project in Rustaq is making steady progress across its various phases of development and is set to become one of the most prominent integrated urban destinations in South Batinah upon completion.

The project is expected to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors by offering a comprehensive mix of commercial, recreational, healthcare and hospitality facilities, while also boosting economic activity and tourism in the wilayat, a press release stated.

Construction work is progressing according to schedule, with the overall completion rate reaching approximately 25%. All bridge and slab casting works have been completed, while the casting of ground-floor columns is currently underway as part of the next phase of development.

Spanning a total area of approximately 28,000sqm, the project features a built-up area of around 7,500sqm. Strategically located behind Rustaq Referral Hospital, the development has been designed as a vibrant multi-purpose destination that caters to the needs of families, residents and tourists.

The project will include a diverse range of facilities, including retail outlets, restaurants and cafés, alongside a private medical clinic and a cinema complex. Family-friendly attractions will feature prominently, with a suspended children’s play area and dedicated fitness centres for both men and women.

In addition, the development will house a motel offering fully equipped accommodation for visitors, supporting the growing tourism sector in the wilayat. The project will also feature a central public plaza, landscaped green areas, seating spaces and decorative water features, creating an attractive and welcoming environment for social gatherings and leisure activities.

Once completed, City Walk Rustaq is expected to serve as a key lifestyle, entertainment and tourism hub, further consolidating Rustaq’s position as an emerging destination in the sultanate.