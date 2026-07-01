Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) has sought expressions of interest (EoIs) from leading builders and contractors for the development of a 391-bed hospital within the Umm Al-Qura University premises in Makkah.

Being set up as a public-private partnership (PPP) venture, the project aims to expand healthcare capacity and support medical education and research in the kingdom.

The project will be delivered under a 30-year design-build-finance-operate-maintain (DBFOM) contract, said NCP in its tender notification.

The scope of work includes completion of the remaining construction works, rehabilitation and funding as well as operation and maintenance of the hospital.

On completion, the hospital will provide specialised and secondary healthcare services including inpatient, outpatient, emergency, surgical and diagnostic services to the residents of Makkah, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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