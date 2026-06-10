DOHA: The 22nd edition of Project Qatar 2026, the country’s largest exhibition specialising in construction materials, equipment, and technologies opened yesterday with participation of 145 exhibitors, including 120 local and 25 international companies.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Minister of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani in the presence of President of the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) H E Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Meer alongside a number of senior officials, ambassadors, and representatives of diplomatic missions.

Held under the patronage of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the exhibition is taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) and attracted a wide participation from local and international companies, government entities, and industrial and construction leaders.

The exhibition will run until June 11 under the theme ‘Manufacture, Build, Innovate’, and reflects the ongoing transformation of Qatar’s construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors. It aims to strengthen integration between industry, technology, and smart building solutions, supporting sustainable development goals and the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The participating firms represent a broad range of sectors related to construction, building materials, industrial technologies, energy, engineering services, smart city solutions, and sustainable infrastructure. This strong turnout underscores growing confidence in the Qatari market and its continued appeal for high-value investments and partnerships.

Commercial & Operations Director at IFP Qatar Hayat Bayan said: “The launch of this year’s edition amid ongoing regional developments reflects the resilience of the Qatari economy and its ability to navigate challenges, while reaffirming the pivotal role of the construction sector as a key driver of economic development in the country.”

“The participation of 25 international companies stands as a testament to global confidence in the growth potential of Qatar's construction market, underscoring the conviction among international players that the sector offers genuine and sustainable opportunities. This international presence also highlights the expanding scope of economic partnerships and Qatar’s success in strengthening its position as a regional hub for investment.

“The exhibition has evolved into a comprehensive professional platform that brings together the public and private sectors under one roof, enabling contractors, suppliers, developers, and investors to explore new collaboration opportunities and discover the latest products, machinery, smart building solutions, and advanced industrial technologies,” she added.

Technical Office Director at Ashghal Eng. Khalid Al Najjar said, “Ashghal’s participation as Strategic Partner reflects its leading role in shaping the development landscape and advancing infrastructure projects.”

He added, the exhibition serves as an ideal platform to showcase our innovative solutions and digital applications in managing critical projects, underscoring our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and applying the highest global sustainability standards. Project Qatar also provides a valuable opportunity to open direct channels of cooperation with key private sector stakeholders, including contractors and suppliers, to exchange expertise that will help shape the future of sustainable construction in Qatar.”

CEO of Qatar Primary Materials Company Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Tamimi said, “Participating in the event as Diamond Sponsor provides an ideal opportunity to highlight the company’s solutions, services, and products. QPMC secures the supply of raw materials and logistics services for projects in accordance with the highest international standards for quality, while also developing sustainable environmental solutions based on circular economy principles through the recycling of construction waste. We remain committed to strengthening cooperation with government entities and private sector companies.”

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of opening of the exhibition, Eng. Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director of Nemetschek Arabia, reaffirmed commitment to driving digital transformation and sustainable development across Qatar’s rapidly evolving built environment sector.

Simbawa said, “This is our first participation in Project Qatar 2026. We are proud to be the event’s AEC/O Technology Sponsor. And this comes with many reasons, we see the importance of the Qatari market and the GCC market, especially post FIFA, post construction phase, where we can see the challenges in operation and technology adoption has become something really important in the region.”

“We as a technology company are here to help harness this and support our customer needs. We established our branch office here in the region.

At Project Qatar 2026, “we are showcasing how connected digital ecosystems can help organisations break down silos, improve collaboration across stakeholders, and unlock greater efficiency throughout the entire building lifecycle. Our focus is on helping customers in Qatar accelerate their digital transformation journeys and deliver smarter, more sustainable, and future-ready projects aligned with the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030,” Simbawa said.

“We will showcase our digital solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction sectors, supporting the full lifecycle of infrastructure and real estate projects. This presents an important opportunity to forge partnerships and strengthen strategic alliances,” he added.

The latest data published by MEED shows that the value of planned and ongoing projects in Qatar rose to $251.6bn in 2025, an increase of $14.3bn compared to 2024. Qatar also ranks first globally in terms of construction output per capita, recording the highest per capita construction production at $18,433.

The exhibition will host the Excellence in Industry & Innovation Awards, organised in collaboration with the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD), to recognise pioneering initiatives, projects, and companies in the construction sector.

In addition, the event will features dedicated Startup Stage, aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing them with a platform to showcase their innovative solutions to investors, major corporations, and key industry stakeholders.

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