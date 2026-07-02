Qatar is expected to award the consultancy contract for the new Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Complex in the New Diplomatic Area of Al Daayen Municipality in the third quarter of 2026, according to a source aware of the details.

The tender for the lead, architectural, MEP, quantity surveying (QS) and master planning consultancy contract was issued on 23 December 2025, with bid submissions extended more than once to 28 June 2026.

“The project, jointly developed by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), is expected to be awarded in September 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The work is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2028, he added.

The planned 750,000-square-foot (sq ft) diplomatic campus will be constructed in Wadi Al Banat and combines new development with the adaptive reuse of the existing Qatar General Post Office building.

Designed by Mexican architect Frida Escobedo, with engineering by Buro Happold and landscape architecture by Studio Zewde, the complex will preserve the landmark post office by converting its ground floor into an exhibition space connected to a covered garden.

The wider development will include a perimeter security wall, four public parking areas, a mosque accommodating 400-500 worshippers, an Imam's residence, male and female facilities, gardens, children's play areas, substations and surface parking.

Security infrastructure will comprise four security buildings, four guardhouses, four guard towers and a dedicated command headquarters of approximately 10,000 sqm, incorporating underground parking, offices, meeting and training facilities, support services and secured armouries.

The masterplan also includes provision for a future diplomatic club with basement parking.

The source said the contract value, according to his own estimates, is around $80 million, adding that likely bidders for the consultancy contract include Dar, KEO International Consultants, AECOM, AtkinsRéalis and Parsons.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.