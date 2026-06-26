Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) is expected to award the consultancy contract for the Wadi Shab Development Project in the third quarter 2026, a source close to the project said.

The tender for master planning, detailed design and construction supervision services was issued on 4 March 2026, with bid submissions closing on 9 April 2026.

The project involves the development of Wadi Shab, located in Al Sharqiyah South Governorate, as an adventure destination. The project aims to enhance the visitor experience while ensuring safety, operational efficiency, environmental sustainability, structural integrity, and flood resilience.

“The consultancy contract is expected to be awarded in July 2026, with the assignment scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2029,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The selected consultant will prepare the master plan, detailed engineering designs up to Issued-for-Construction (IFC) stage and tender documentation. Construction supervision will be included as an optional service to ensure compliance with approved designs and project specifications.

According to project information, 29 companies purchased tender documents, of which 15 submitted financial bids.

The bidders are ARQ and Partners Consulting Engineers, Renardet SA and Partners Consulting Engineers, Alamur Engineering Consultant, Almanarah Engineering Consultancy, Muscat Design Centre and Partners, Maha Consulting Engineering, JEEL Engineering, Universal Consulting Engineering, Espace Engineering Consultants, Meridian Engineering Consultancy, Arabtech Jardaneh International, Modon Engineering Consultancy, Tusker Engineering Consultancy Group, Muamir Design and Engineering Consultancy and Omani Engineering Consultancy.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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