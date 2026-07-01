The Ascott Limited is set to open Ascott Villas Riyadh in Q4 2026, marking its first villa community in Saudi Arabia and reinforcing its expansion in the fast-growing Kingdom hospitality market.

The 86-villa development is part of Ascott’s wider regional strategy across the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, supporting its goal of reaching 15,000 units by 2030.

Located in Riyadh’s Hittin district near the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), the project targets families, business travellers, and long-stay guests seeking spacious, residential-style accommodation with hotel-grade services.

The community will feature two-, three-, and four-bedroom villas with private outdoor areas, fully equipped kitchens, en-suite bedrooms, and select units with private pools.

Residents will have access to lifestyle amenities including a swimming pool, fitness centre, tennis court, children’s play area, and business facilities such as meeting rooms and shared workspaces.

The development reflects growing demand in Saudi Arabia for premium extended-stay living, combining privacy, comfort, and convenience within a managed hospitality environment.

Vincent Miccolis, Managing Director for the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye at The Ascott Limited, says, “Saudi Arabia continues to be one of the most important growth markets in our regional portfolio. The introduction of Ascott Villas Riyadh reflects our confidence in the Kingdom's long-term hospitality outlook and the growing demand for accommodation that offers greater privacy, space and flexibility without compromising on service. As we continue to expand our presence in Saudi Arabia, we remain focused on bringing hospitality solutions that meet the evolving needs of both residents and travellers."

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