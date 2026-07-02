Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Wednesday's trading session in positive territory, with the benchmark EGX30 index rising 0.09% to 50,532.7 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index gained 0.23% to 5,707.52 points, while the EGX35-LV advanced 0.38% to 5,939.4 points.

The broader market also posted gains, as the EGX70 index climbed 1.15% to 15,680.9 points and the EGX100 index increased 0.89% to 21,330.57 points.

Trading totaled 1.713 billion shares with a value of EGP 7.860 billion across 173,380 transactions, bringing the market capitalization to EGP 3.714 trillion.

Retail investors accounted for 78.91% of total trading activity, while institutions represented 21.08%.

Egyptian investors made up 92.71% of total trading, compared with 4.6% for foreign investors and 2.69% for Arab investors.

Arab and foreign investors recorded net selling of EGP 72.623 million and EGP 161.060 million, respectively, while Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 233.683 million.