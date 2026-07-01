PHOTO
French hospitality group Accor and Egyptian real estate company Margins Developments have signed an agreement to develop the Novotel Hotel & Novotel Residences New Cairo Lusail, a mixed-use hospitality and branded residences project in New Cairo with investments exceeding 15 billion Egyptian pounds ($305 million).
The project will be located within the Lusail Residence development in New Cairo's Sixth Settlement, marks Margins Developments’ entry into Egypt's hospitality sector, according to a press statement issued by the developer.
Spanning approximately 30 feddans with a built-up area of more than 266,000 square metres (sqm), the project will comprise a 120-room Novotel hotel and more than 450 Novotel-branded residences, the statement said.
Dubai-based DEX Squared will operate the branded residences component of the project, it added.
(1 US dollar = 49.14 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.