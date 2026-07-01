ABU DHABI - IHC today provided a strategic update on key developments across its portfolio during the second quarter of 2026, ahead of the announcement of its H1 2026 financial results.

Building on the strong momentum reported during the first quarter, IHC continued to execute its strategy of disciplined investment, portfolio expansion, and active value creation across its diversified portfolio of businesses.

During the quarter, the Group completed major strategic transactions, strengthened its exposure to transformative technologies, expanded internationally and continued investing behind sectors expected to drive long-term economic growth.

IHC expects its H1 2026 financial results to reflect the continued momentum achieved across its diversified portfolio during the first half of the year, subject to completion of the regulatory process of financial closing, review and Board approval.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said, “The second quarter demonstrated the strength of IHC's investment model and the continued execution of our long-term strategy. Across the Group, we deployed capital into high-conviction opportunities, supported the continued growth of our operating businesses, and continued building exposure to sectors shaping the future global economy."

He added, "Our portfolio companies delivered significant commercial and strategic milestones, while our investment activity further strengthened the resilience, diversification and long-term growth potential of the Group. Collectively, these achievements reinforce our confidence in the company’s outlook as we prepare to announce our H1 financial results."

During the quarter, IHC continued to strengthen its global investment platform through a series of strategic acquisitions, investments and capital allocation initiatives designed to expand its international reach, deepen exposure to high-growth sectors and enhance long-term shareholder value.

The Group completed the acquisition of a significant stake in Alpha Wave Global, one of the world's leading independent investment firms with more than US$35 billion in assets under management.

The investment provides IHC with enhanced access to global private equity, private credit, venture capital and growth technology opportunities while strengthening its international investment platform.

IHC also completed the acquisition of First Women Bank Limited, marking the first privatisation of a bank in Pakistan under a Government-to-Government framework.

The acquisition marks IHC's entry into Pakistan's banking sector while strengthening the UAE-Pakistan economic partnership and expanding the Group's financial services platform in one of South Asia's largest markets.

Progress continued on the Group's strategic US$1 billion investment in Sammaan Capital, one of India's leading non-banking financial companies. Upon completion of all stages of the transaction, IHC will become a Promoter of Sammaan Capital, with the right to appoint a majority of the Board and play an active role in shaping the company's strategic direction. The investment is expected to strengthen IHC's exposure to one of the world's fastest-growing financial services markets while advancing the Group's strategy of building a diversified international financial ecosystem.

Reflecting confidence in the Group's long-term outlook and intrinsic value, IHC commenced the initial AED1.8 billion purchase under its approved AED5 billion share buyback programme, reaffirming its commitment to disciplined capital allocation and long-term shareholder returns.

During the quarter, IHC's continued growth and execution were also recognised internationally, with the Group ranked sixth globally in TIME's World Growth Leaders 2026, recognising its position among the world's fastest-growing companies.

Across the Group, portfolio companies continued to execute major strategic initiatives that strengthened their competitive positions while creating new opportunities for long-term earnings growth.

Alpha Dhabi signed a strategic collaboration agreement with TA'ZIZ to explore approximately AED36.7 billion (US$10 billion) of investment in chemicals production projects, supporting one of the UAE's largest planned industrial manufacturing platforms and reinforcing the country's industrial diversification agenda.

Aldar expanded its recurring income platform through the AED1.1 billion acquisition of a residential rental portfolio in Dubai and the AED650 million acquisition of an industrial logistics portfolio in KEZAD from AD Ports Group. The company also generated more than AED1 billion in sales following the successful launch of Al Ghadeer Gardens, demonstrating continued strength in customer demand.

2PointZero continued active portfolio optimisation through the strategic exit of its investment in TAQA while simultaneously expanding its presence in consumer health technology through participation in WHOOP's Series G financing round.

ePointZero entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of US-based Traverse Midstream Partners in a transaction valued at US$2.25 billion. The acquisition expands the Group's exposure to strategic US natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline assets connecting major shale production regions to demand markets across North America.

International Resources Holding (IRH) strengthened its global natural resources platform through a 20-year LNG supply agreement with Mexico's Amigo LNG project. IRH Global Trading also established a US$500 million strategic crude oil and refined products facility with Essar Energy Transition Fuels, expanding its international trading platform.

Across healthcare and infrastructure, PureHealth and NMDC Group continued executing strategic growth initiatives across regional and international markets, reinforcing their positions as leaders in healthcare delivery and engineering services, respectively.

Throughout the quarter, IHC continued investing in technologies and industries expected to define the next phase of global economic growth.

The Group expanded its strategic exposure to globally significant technology leaders including SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic and Cerebras, reinforcing its conviction that artificial intelligence, advanced computing and frontier technologies will be among the defining drivers of future economic value creation.

Meanwhile, IHC executed a landmark AED110 million DDSC transaction on ADI Chain, advancing institutional adoption of regulated digital infrastructure while supporting Abu Dhabi's ambition to become a global hub for digital finance and blockchain-enabled financial services.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate IHC's commitment to investing ahead of long-term structural trends while building a portfolio positioned to benefit from the next generation of technological transformation.

The strategic progress achieved across the Group during the second quarter reflects IHC's continued ability to identify opportunities, allocate capital with discipline and support the growth of its portfolio companies.

Supported by a diversified portfolio spanning more than 1,300 subsidiaries and investments, IHC remains well positioned to continue creating sustainable long-term value through active portfolio management, operational excellence and investments in transformative industries.

IHC expects to announce its H1 2026 financial results in August 2026.