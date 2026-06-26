Arab Finance: Dice Sport and Casual Wear swung to losses, with consolidated net losses attributable to the parent company totaling EGP 159.725 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the financial results.

In Q1 2025, the company achieved net profits worth EGP 90.547 million.

Consolidated net sales jumped to EGP 1.709 billion at the end of March 2026 from EGP 1.429 billion a year earlier, while loss per share reached EGP 0.06 versus an earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 0.03.

As for the standalone business, the company turned to net losses in the first three months of 2026, incurring EGP 184.621 million, compared to net profits of EGP 69.062 million in Q1 2025.

Loss per share hit EGP 0.07, compared to a profit per share valued at EGP 0.03, while standalone revenues hiked to EGP 1.680 billion from EGP 1.437 billion.

In 2025, Dice 's consolidated net profits attributable to the owners dropped by 59.3% to EGP 366.551 million from EGP 900.618 million in 2024.