Arab Finance: Aspire Capital Holding for Financial Investments registered EGP 63.262 million in consolidated net profit after tax attributable to the holding company for 2025, according to the financial results.

This marks a 6.87% yea-on-year drop from the EGP 67.931 million profits recorded at the end of December 2024.

Revenues climbed to EGP 819.251 million in Q1 2026 from EGP 570.366 million a year earlier.

As for the standalone financials, the EGX-listed company posted higher net profits after tax at EGP 13.358 million last year from EGP 10.287 million.

Non-consolidated earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.0061 from EGP 0.0084, while the revenues climbed to EGP 50.649 million from EGP 42.542 million.

In the first nine months of 2025, Aspire Capital recorded consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company at EGP 42.274 million, up 6.75% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 39.600 million.