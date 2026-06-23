Arab Finance: Madinet Masr’s stock achieved exceptional and record-breaking performance on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) during the period from December 31st, 2025, to June 21st, 2026, according to an emailed press release.

This performance reflects the developer’s ability to maximize shareholders’ return from its operational and financial growth in line with its investment strategy.

The stock saw a strong price rally, rising by 75% from EGP 4.23 at the end of December 2025 to close at EGP 7.40 on June 21st, 2026. This supports the company’s commitment to deliver cash and stock returns to shareholders.

Last March, the company distributed bonus shares at a ratio of 4.17%, equivalent to EGP 0.226 per share at the time of distribution, followed by a cash dividend of EGP 0.15 per share in May 2026.

Based on the stock price at the end of last year, the dividend yields alone hit around 9%, bringing the total shareholder return to 84% by June 21st, 2026. On that day, the group’s stock price marked an all-time high of EGP 7.69.

These results further enhance the stock’s investment appeal and reaffirm management’s ability to create sustainable value, positioning Madinet Masr among the most secure and profitable investment destinations in both the Egyptian and regional real estate markets.

The real estate developer recently launched a new subsidiary, chüm COMMUNITIES, to offer integrated management solutions for residential and commercial communities.