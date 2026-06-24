Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed Tuesday's trading session lower by 37.27 points, or 0.36 percent, to settle at 10,408.77 points.

A total of 145,719,308 shares were traded during the session, with a total value of QAR 396,440,868.802, through 24,785 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 15 companies advanced, while 35 companies recorded losses and three companies closed unchanged.

Market capitalization at the close of trading stood at QAR 629,536,758,541.182, compared to QAR 630,152,194,491.384 in the previous session.

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