Malaysia’s state-owned energy company Petronas has made another offshore gas discovery in Block 52 off Suriname.

Speaking at an energy conference, President Jennifer Simons said the discovery would support multiple future oil and gas projects and contribute to Suriname’s economic growth.

Mohd Abdul Wahab, Petronas Chief Operating Officer, said the company has made eight discoveries in the block, unlocking more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Petronas is expected to make a final investment decision later this year on developing the block’s commercially viable gas reserves.

The company has also been exploring for oil in the area.

Meanwhile, Patrick Brunings, Oil Minister, said Suriname’s first offshore production, led by a consortium headed by TotalEnergies, remains on track to begin in 2028.

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