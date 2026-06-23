Muscat – South Korea’s Doosan Enerbility, a leading provider of engineering, procurement and construction solutions and heavy equipment manufacturing for the power and water sectors, has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract worth approximately US$350mn for the Duqm Combined Cycle Power Plant in Oman.

In a statement, the company said it had signed the contract with the Korea Western Power (KOWEPO)-led consortium for the construction of the Duqm Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plant. The contract is valued at around 530bn won (approximately US$350mn), it added.

The 870MW power plant will be built in the Duqm Special Economic Zone and is expected to help meet rising electricity demand in southern Oman while strengthening the reliability of power supply in the region.

Under the contract, Doosan Enerbility will undertake EPC works and supply steam turbines and generators for the project, which is scheduled for completion in 2029. The company said it would leverage its extensive EPC expertise and experience as a power plant equipment supplier to deliver the project efficiently.

The Duqm Combined Cycle Power Plant project is commissioned by a consortium consisting of Korea Western Power, Qatar’s Nebras Power, UAE’s Emirates Utilities Development Company and Oman’s Bahwan Infrastructure Services, according to the statement.

Doosan Enerbility will execute the turnkey project in partnership with SEPCO-3, a company specialising in power plant engineering and construction. In addition to overseeing EPC activities, Doosan Enerbility will supply key equipment, including steam turbines and generators manufactured by the company.

“We were able to win this project owing to our extensive project delivery experience acquired over the years in the Middle East region and our EPC capabilities,” said Hyeonho Lee, CEO of Doosan Enerbility’s Plant EPC Business Group.

“As we expect to see a continuous demand for newly built power plants in the Middle East region, including Oman, as part of the efforts to secure a stable electricity supply, we aim to carry out this project successfully to secure more business opportunities in the future.”

Doosan Enerbility, a primary subsidiary of South Korea’s Doosan Group, is a leading provider of engineering, procurement and construction solutions and heavy equipment manufacturing for the power and water sectors. The company operates across several segments, including nuclear power, gas and steam turbines, renewable energy, water and infrastructure.