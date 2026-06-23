OQ Exploration & Production (OQEP) said the exploration and production sharing agreement (EPSA) for Block 9 in Ad Dhahirah Governorate has been amended with Oman's Ministry of Energy and Minerals.



Block 9, located in the north-west of the Sultanate, is operated by a consortium comprising US-based Occidental Petroleum (50 percent participating interest), OQEP (45 percent) and Mitsui E&P Middle East (5 percent ).



Under the terms of the amendment, the Block 9 consortium is expected to increase activity levels within the block, including exploration and development drilling, to enhance production and support future reserves growth, OQEP said in a statement to the Muscat stock exchange.



The amendment supports OQEP’s strategy to maximise value from its producing assets, fueling organic growth and reinforcing its position within the country's upstream oil and gas sector.



The revision is effective from July 1, 2026, following approval from the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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