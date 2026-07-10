SINGAPORE/TOKYO - More liquefied natural gas tankers have resumed transiting the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, ship-tracking data ​showed, and 22 ⁠Japan-linked vessels have left the Gulf since Tuesday, Tokyo said, despite renewed fighting ‌in the Middle East.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and ​LNG shipments, has been closely watched by shipping companies and governments following Iranian attacks this week on ​commercial vessels and ​U.S. retaliatory strikes on Iran that have reduced traffic through the waterway.

But at least five ballast LNG tankers have entered the strait in recent ⁠days, according to data from Kpler and LSEG.

The vessels include GasLog Shanghai, controlled by Greek shipping company GasLog, and QatarEnergy-linked carriers Al Samriya, Al Dafna, Al Gattara and Al Rayyan.

The GasLog Shanghai and Al Rayyan likely transited into ​the strait overnight, having ‌been seen outside ⁠the waterway ⁠on July 9, the data showed.

The other three QatarEnergy-linked vessels were last seen outside the Strait ​of Hormuz, off the west coast of India several weeks ‌ago, with Al Samriya and Al Gattara ⁠last seen around June 18-19 and Al Dafna on June 29.

QatarEnergy and GasLog did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside of business hours.

FOUR JAPAN-LINKED VESSELS REMAIN IN GULF

Meanwhile, 22 Japan-linked vessels, including six large crude oil tankers, transited the strait to exit between July 7 and 9, leaving only four vessels in the Gulf, Japan transport minister Yasushi Kaneko told a news conference on Friday.

Asked how vessel safety had been ensured, an official at ‌the transport ministry's overseas shipping division declined to comment, citing security ⁠concerns.

The number of Japan-linked vessels in the Gulf has ​dropped from 45 with about 1,100 crew members at the start of the conflict to four vessels with about 100 crew members, according to a spokesperson for the ​Japanese Shipowners' Association.

(Reporting ‌by Emily Chow in Singapore and Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; ⁠Additional reporting by Florence Tan ​in Singapore and Hina Suzuki in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)